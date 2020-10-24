South London rapper SL has just dropped his new mixtape, Different Dude, which sees him stand out from the crowd once more across ten expertly-executed tracks.

After going viral in 2017 with the songs "Gentleman" and "Tropical" while still doing his GCSEs, SL unleashed the EPs Everything Good Is Bad and Selhurst SE25, where he further illustrated his precocious talent with his relatable rap style and inimitable flow. Now, 19-year-old SL continues his ascension on Different Dude, illustratrating his distinct sound across melodic beats and flat-out bangers, flexing his effortless ability to deliver stone-cold lyricism and tongue-in-cheek wordplay, and collaborating with Unknown T, Nafe Smallz and Ayo Britain.

Different Dude 23/10/2020 💥 pic.twitter.com/siVTetDG5V — SL #DIFFERENTDUDE OUT NOW (@officialsl) October 15, 2020

SL isn't solely determined to rise up the ranks as an artist, though: his philanthropic work also demonstrates that he's not just a Different Dude, but a good kid too. Earlier this summer, SL set up a foundation in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, pledging a £100,000 donation to charitable causes that empower young people from all ethnicities throughout the UK (before extending the reach to his grandparents' community in Nigeria).

For his "Felt Tips" music video (above), SL visited his old school, Lanfranc Academy in Croydon, where he distributed school bags and offered words of wisdom for kids just a few years younger than him. He also recently gave out free food to school kids at a South London branch of Morley's because, why not? Giving back to his community is something that's clearly important to SL, and with him on a roll musically, the sky is the limit.

Listen to SL's Different Dude project in full below.