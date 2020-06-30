Some new initiatives have been set up recently to give young people a level playing field in the journey of achieving greatness, and now Peckham-born drill star SL has announced his own big movement to help out the young people of the UK.

The teenage rapper announced that he will be donating a minimum of £100,000 to a number of charitable causes that strive to impact young people of all ethnicities across the UK in positive ways. On Instagram, SL, best known for his hit song "Gentleman", said: "I'm pledging a minimum donation of £100,000 for charitable causes that will empower today's YOUTH from all ethnicities."



With the donation inspired by the recent Black Lives Matter campaigns, SL strives to help causes in his local community and the wider capital first, before taking his efforts to his grandparents' community in Nigeria.

A huge move from "the youngest in charge."