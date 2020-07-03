UK drill really is having an incredible year, isn't it? We've now got a whole legion of breakout stars pushing the sound into new and unexpected territories and chief amongst them is SL, whose new EP Selhurst SE25 sees him link up with famed producer Kenny Beats with epic results. We caught the first cut last month when the pair liberated the Teeezy C visuals for "Bad Luck", but now we have the full collection in all its glory.

That's not all though, because the South London rapper also dropped off visuals for key track "Little Bird". It's a pretty surreal treatment, completely throwing away the usual rap video tropes and instead putting SL in an aviary, feeding his titular winged friends before heading out to the countryside to get away from it all and enjoy the clean, unpolluted air. The whole UK-US cross pollination and its bountiful results have been written about a lot in recent months, and with good reason. On Selhurst SE25, for example, we get the perfect cocktail of stateside grandeur mixed with the straight-talking grit of South LDN. To cap it all off, there's also a show-stealing appearance from another man of the moment, Pa Salieu, to kick the opening track off with a bang.

Watching the sound born from Chicago pass back and forth between rappers and producers on both sides of the Atlantic has taken the sound in some pretty surprising directions and some interesting team-ups—and projects like this are shining examples of where that can lead us.