Roc Nation just unleashed a compilation album titled Reprise, which will benefit multiple social justice initiatives across the country.

Among the artists featured on are Jorja Smith, Vic Mesna, Chronixx, Ant Clemons, D Smoke, Buddy, Ambré, Ty Dolla Sign, Rapsody, and AJ Tracey. "We are honored that so many great creatives were able to lend their genuine support, on what turned out to be an amazing project. As black music executives, we feel a project like this is not an option, but our duty," said Roc Nation co-presidents Shari Bryant and Omart Grant.

Organzation that will receive support from the Reprise intiative include the Gathering for Justice, Until Freedom, Equal Justice Intiative, Grassroots Law Project, and the NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Accountability Database Project.

The compilation features original artwork from Malik Roberts, with creative direction from Lena Waithe, Rishi Rajani, and Vic Mensa.

Listen to Reprise: A Roc Nation Album above.