Last month, South London singer-songwriter Sipprell released her latest EP, Bad History, a six-track collection of gems flecked with dashes of jazz, R&B, Latin influences and electronica, but all focused around her softly-delivered vocals. Today she returns with visuals for the title track which, for obvious reasons, were homemade.

Directed by Aiden Harmitt-Williams, the video was filmed this summer in her flat and clearly the restrictions of lockdown have brought out her inventive side. Starting out as a seemingly lowkey affair, much of the first half centres around shots of Sipprell, relaxing in fairly casual attire, but then we switch to the garden and all of a sudden we're in another century and she's dressed in a huge flowing dress with an even larger hat.

"We filmed the video with a very small team at my flat on one of the hottest days of the year," she told Complex over email. "The idea was to show different versions of myself from different times. We got creative with props and styling and made the most out of the space. It's very much a homemade lockdown visual. We had fun and I'm proud of how it came out!"

"Bad History" is taken from the EP of the same name, which is out now.