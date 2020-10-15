Tomorrow, NameBrandSound (aka IG Culture and Alex Phountzi) will release their new single "Home Demo" with in-demand singer-songwriter Aleisha Lee (you'll no doubt recognise her from collabs with Tinie Tempah, Jammz and Poirier). The new track is lifted from a new double-album compilation the pair are releasing on their CoOp Presents imprint, Plug One, which arrives next month (pre-order it here).

The new comp promises a mix of UK funky, garage and broken beat or 'Bruk'; the sound inextricably tied into the history of NameBrandSound's seminal CoOp club night at London's Velvet Rooms and later Plastic People. Although the 'Bruk' sound stretches back for more than a decade, tracks like "Home Demo" — with its winding grooves, off-kilter drum patterns and Aleisha Lee's hypnotising vocals — sound fresher than ever.