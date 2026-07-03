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NZINGHA helped elevate glam for hip-hop culture and created iconic moments that are still referenced today. Here she describes her journey and her work.Aria Hughes
In a new interview, Eve talked about discovering she was pregnant right before she was set to face off with Trina in their much-hyped 'Verzuz' battle.tara mahadevan
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Naturi Naughton Says 3LW Used a Fake House for 'MTV Cribs' Episode: 'I Didn’t Have a Car, I Didn’t Have a House'
In a new interview with 'The Breakfast Club,' Naturi Naughton revealed that her former group 3LW used a fake home for their episode of 'MTV Cribs.'tara mahadevan