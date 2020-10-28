Multi-instrumentalist and producer Loelash is having a very productive year. With the clubs sadly still closed, he's put his full focus into the studio to give us bubbly, colourful productions like "Trust" and "Inspiration". Now he's back to add one more to the list with "Epiphany", an off-kilter creation centered around a stuttering vocal sample, 2-step inflections and some techy flourishes. Joining its two predecessors, "Epiphany" is the third track to be heard from his imminent new EP LAPSE (due this Friday, October 30).

"'Epiphany' is the oldest track off LAPSE and it kind of defined the mood, structure and energy of the whole EP," Loelash explains. "It's about discovering a new style (hence the title) that was subsequently adopted to sculpt the entire project."