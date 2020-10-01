Chicago hero and Teklife mainstay DJ Earl has been a lynchpin in the world of footwork for years now, always striving to push the sound in new directions and absorb new influences. In 2020 he's still as committed to that as ever and his new album, BASS + FUNK & SOUL (due this winter via Moveltraxx), looks set to be his best yet. First out the gates of the new album is lead single "WRK DAT BODY", a red hot club cut built around fizzing, acid synths and cosmic melodies juxtaposed against soulful vocal snippets, booming bass and those all important footwork drum patterns.