The remix to "Diana," a track included on the deluxe edition of Pop Smoke's posthumously released Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon album, now has a video.

On Wednesday, the video for the song—featuring King Combs and Calboy—was released via Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records. Catch it up top.

The deluxe version of Shoot for the Stars… hit streaming services on July 20 following the No. 1 Billboard 200 chart debut of the standard edition of the album that was famously exec-produced by 50 Cent. In an extensive Complex cover story that same month, Pop Smoke's collaborators came together to remember the 20-year-old Brooklyn artist who was fatally shot during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills.

As manager Steven Victor remembered, Pop—even at just 20 years old and still, in 50’s words, "in the mixtape phase"—had already fine-tuned his ability to make "structured songs" of a high caliber.

"Nowadays, artists can make songs with one verse or, like, three hooks," Victor said. "But the way he made songs was really structured, like throwback artists. He'd have a hook, verse, hook, and a bridge. When he started, he was doing the drill shit, and that was super easy for him. Then he started finding different pockets to put melodies in. He was really finding his vocal tone when he was singing."

RIP.