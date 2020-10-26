Legendary producer Pete Rock is gearing up to release a new instrumental album soon, and to give fans a taste of what to expect he's shared the video for "Say It Again," which was inspired by James Brown's "Say It Again, I'm Black and I'm Proud."

Featuring the Soul Brothers, the new track is taken from Pete's upcoming instrumental album PeteStrumentals 3. Due to drop on Dec. 11, the project sees him move away from his iconic sample-based approach in favor of working with a band. "A lot of this album sounds like samples extracted from records. We dress it up and add definition to what it is. It’s hip-hop, but have you ever heard Pete Rock not sample anything or work with a band? It’s exciting. I’m a musician, whether I’m sampling or not," Pete explained. "Music is music; it’s what I think about it all day, every day." An avid fan of music in general, he added that it's been "fulfilling" to work in such a different way.

He also revealed that his favorite producers of the year are Vitamin D, 9th Wonder, Alchemist, and Madlib. "Vitamin D because of his brilliant wizardry and his Flips project is my favorite album of 2020," Pete said. "Alchemist because of his production on Freddie Gibbs Alfredo project and his instrumental LPs that he so cleverly crafts together. 9th Wonder because of the clean way he takes something, rearranges it and then makes it sound totally different. I love his production with Kendrick Lamar and Rapsody. Madlib is my favorite producer period. He’s put out so much great work and made me a fan for life."

Watch the video for "Say It Again" above and pre-order PeteStrumentals 3 here.