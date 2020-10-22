To mark the Notorious B.I.G.'s posthumous induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pepsi just released a commercial featuring a freestyle from the rapper.

The freestyle in question, which has never been officially released until now, sees Biggie rap about his appreciation for the soda: "Nothing can beat the P-E-P-S-I drink it constantly / Something ’bout the taste feels great, less filling / Tell ’em Biggie said drink it all, don’t test me / Nothing else beats a Pepsi / If it is, let’s see/ I’m thirsty," he raps on the song. Originally recorded at D&D Studios with DJ Enuff in 1997, the freestyle has been given a fresh remaster for the animated commercial. As far as tracks for a Pepsi commercial go, they can't do much better than this.

Variety reports that Pepsi worked directly with two of Biggie's closest collaborators, Cey Adams and the aforementioned DJ Enuff, and enlisted Antnamation for the animation. The commercial even ends with a brief message about Biggie's upcoming induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 7. When he's inducted, he'll become the second solo hip-hop artist to be included in the Hall of Fame, the other being Tupac Shakur. Other artists set to be inducted at the virtual ceremony this year include T-Rex, the Doobie Brothers, and Depeche Mode.

Watch the new commercial featuring Biggie's unreleased freestyle above.