TMZ has learned that Lil Xan is being sued for allegedly pulling a gun on someone during a confrontation over his comments about 2Pac.

On June 7, 2019, Anthony Sanchez claims that he approached Xan about calling 2Pac's music "boring" in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles. The incident inexplicably escalated with the now 24-year-old waving a gun at Sanchez while threatening him. Sanchez managed to record the latter portion of their altercation, which shows Xan brandishing what appears to be a gun, asking, "What the fuck you want, bruh?"

Sanchez, who can be heard in the video calling Xan a "little bitch" before the weapon was pointed at him, says he feared for his life as Xan moved his finger on and off the trigger. He's suing for assault and battery, and claims he suffered severe emotional distress.

Xan addressed the incident on social media shortly after it occurred. "I was about to be attacked and resorted to having to use self defense, fuck all you old head ass bitches still talking bout that 2pac shit live you own life," he wrote. "And stop picking on a kid."

Xan recently released a video on Instagram where he opened up about quitting his prescription pills use for several months now, and dealing with depression.