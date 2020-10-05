Lil Wayne is helping bring in the football season with his latest single, "NFL," featuring Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby.

For this single, Weezy plays with the connection between rap and sports to create a metaphor about how well life is going for him and his friends.

"I think I play in the NFL/And you dropping dimes like a wishing well/Don't mess with these women that kiss and tell," Gudda raps on the chorus before Wayne delivers a flurry of punchlines.

"Extra, extra read all about it/Her legs spread then the news spread," Wayne raps. "Ballin' like we at the Super Bowl/Scoring touchdowns and just spike the shit."

"NFL" will be the theme song for this season of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video which starts this Thursday when Tampa Bay takes on Chicago. Also, Lil Wayne has curated a playlist for gameday on Amazon Music called the "Handpicked with Lil Wayne: Songs for Game Day" playlist. It currently features 28 songs and includes artists like Roddy Ricch, 2 Chainz, and his personal favorite, Lil Baby.

Listen to Lil Wayne's "NFL" featuring Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby above.