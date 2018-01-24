Following the massive commercial success of his first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, it appears as though Juice WRLD's estate is gearing up for another one. This is according to Grade A label head and frequent collaborator Lil Bibby, who spoke to The Hollywood Fix recently.

"Juice WRLD's next album," he said when asked what he was working on. "Juice WRLD next album crazy."

Juice of course, was the first artist Bibby signed to his Grade A productions back in 2018. Bibby also mentioned that another one of his artists, Kid Laroi, will be dropping a new project in about three weeks.

Apart from the major commercial success of Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die, his estate has been busy building on the late rapper's legacy. Earlier this month, on Mental Health Awareness Day, Juice's mother, Carmella Wallace, penned an open letter reflecting on the struggles her son went through with addiction, anxiety, and depression.

"I recognized that what Jarad was dealing with was a disease and I know he truly wanted to be free from the demons that tormented him," she wrote. "As a parent, I believed early on and supported Jarad having access to counseling. I encouraged him to always share his feelings."

Wallace also established Live Free 999, a fund aimed at providing "access to education, prevention, and treatment options for opioid addiction and other forms of drug abuse," and donated musical instruments to Juice's childhood school in Chicago Heights, Illinois to promote music education.

"His loving spirit which is communicated through his music has touched so many people," she continued. "I launched Live Free 999 so that perhaps his death could mean something for other mothers whose sons and daughters are dealing with the same kinds of issues that my son struggled with. My message to the parents and children is simple. You do not have to suffer alone. You do not have to be ashamed of your mental health struggles. There is help. There is a way out."