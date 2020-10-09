Milwaukee artist Lakeyah Danaee has released her song “Big FlexHer” with 42 Dugg, her first single as a Quality Control signee.

In the visual, we see Danaee surrounded by people, stacks of cash, and cars. Later, she’s joined by Dugg, and the two go verse-for-verse. Lil Yachty also makes a cameo at the end.

“Working with QC has been a dream come true. They made my first single featuring one of the hardest out, 42 Dugg, a moment in my career I'll never forget. They believe in me so it's only right WE go up,” Danaee said in a press release.

Check out the video for “Big FlexHer,” which was directed by Keemotion, up top. You can also stream the song below via Spotify or on other streaming platforms like Apple Music.