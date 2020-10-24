Kanye West’s deeply anticipated interview with Joe Rogan for The Joe Rogan Experience is finally here.

Rogan teased the conversation’s arrival on Friday, posting a photo of him and Kanye alongside the caption, “Beyond my expectations, and I think people are going to have a much better understanding and appreciation of how this man thinks. I really enjoyed talking to him, and we had a lot of fun.”

News of Kanye’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience emerged earlier this month, with the rapper sharing a screenshot of his FaceTime call with the podcast host, and a glimpse at what listeners can anticipate: “Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday,” Ye wrote.

Just days before, Kanye publicly reached out to Rogan on Twitter where he requested to be interviewed on the popular podcast.

However, earlier this week, Rogan had to shut down his podcast operation due to his producer testing positive for COVID-19. Somehow, Rogan and Kanye made it work though.

Watch the conversation below: