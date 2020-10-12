Kanye West, who is still running for president lest Americans forget come Nov. 3, has just shared a faith-based campaign ad for his campaign.

The spot features 'Ye staring off into distance as he stands in front of the American flag. "America. What is America’s destiny?" West begins. "What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people. To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision."

He proceeds to call for the nation to restore its faith through prayer, stressing that "by turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, god intends us to be."

After announcing his run in July, Kanye has faced considerable challenges when it comes to playing catch-up with his opposition. Notably, he missed the filing deadline for multiple states, including Florida and Michigan. West also hosted a notorious rally in North Charleston, South Carolina the same month he announced his campaign.

With just three weeks to go until the election, 'Ye's latest gesture indicates that he's committed to this campaign for better or for worse. "I am Kanye West, and I approve this message," he says as the ad ends with a card that reads, "Write in Kanye West."

During the VP debate last week, Kanye took the opportunity to tell everyone he will actually be on the ballots for most states this election. He posted some campaign merch on his Twitter, which runs from $40 for a VOTE hat to $200 for a bundle that includes a hoodie and a 2020 Vision hat. West quickly let his followers know there had been over 6,100 orders placed on the site, with the majority going for a hat.

Watch the admittedly surreal campaign ad above.