In celebration of something that didn't actually happen, Kanye West has released a rough draft of a new song.

As has been widely reported, early voting kicked off in Kentucky on Tuesday, prompting West to share a screenshot of purported polling results from a news station's website. The only problem, as news station Lex 18 quickly clarified, was that "someone discovered a cached web link" that the outlet used during June's primary election to post Associated Press election results. That old link, an outlet rep explained, was still populating current AP data and showed "test results," which is all part of the prep work the AP does ahead of elections.

"The results shown were not valid," the rep said on Tuesday night. "They were simply part of a test. We regret the discovery of the cached web link and have removed the data from that page. We apologize for any confusion."

Reporter Nancy Cox added that West was indeed not leading the race for POTUS in the state:

Yet West's tweeted screenshot of those test numbers (i.e. they’re not actual numbers) remained live at the time of this writing, with Twitter having now added a "manipulated media" warning to the tweet.

A few hours after sharing the screenshot, West said he and the whole were "so energized" by his (swiftly debunked) results claim that he had to release "theme music." The rough draft of the song, which noticeably sees West toying with formant-based vocal modulation techniques, is set to footage of Joaquin Buckley's infamous UFC knockout.

Lyrically, most of what is heard here is somewhat similar to the content of "Wash Us in the Blood." At one point, West calls for someone to "send the drones in." He also samples 2005's Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.