Juicy J has released his newest single “Load It Up,” featuring NLE Choppa. The song will be included on the Three 6 Mafia rapper’s forthcoming album The Hustle Continues.

Co-produced by Juicy and Internet Money, Juicy and NLE ride over the beat anchored by a bouncy bass. The song follows the project’s first single “Gah Damn High,” featuring Wiz Khalifa.

With a Nov. 27 release date, The Hustle Continues also boasts features from Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, ASAP Rocky, Logic, Ty Dolla Sign, Young Dolph, Rico Nasty, Jay Rock, 2 Chainz, Key Glock, and more.

Listen to “Load It Up” at the top and revisit the music video for "Gah Damn High" below.