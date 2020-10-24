Hurricane Chris was indicted on second-degree murder charges in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, on October 22. A grand jury agreed to move forward with charges against the 31-year-old rapper born Chris Dooley, stemming a shooting at a Shreveport gas station that left one man dead.

The shooting occurred in June at a Texaco in the Western Louisiana city. Police arrived at the gas station after a shooting was reported in the early morning hours. They found 32-year-old Danzeria O. Farris suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital and later died.

According to the Shreveport Times, Chris claimed that he fired on Farris in self-defense after the latter initiated a fight over Dooley’s car. The police said that footage of the shooting counters Dooley’s claim. He was arrested shortly after the incident.

"Investigators were able to secure video footage of the incident that detectives believe showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense," authorities said in a news release.

In addition to the murder charges, the rapper is facing charges related to the car in question. According to authorities, the 2016 Mercedes Sedan at the heart of the shooting was registered in Texas to someone else. As such, he’s facing charges of illegal possession of the vehicle.

Hurricane Chris is known for his 2007 single "A Bay Bay," a debut track that shot up the Billboard charts to the top 10 of the Hot 100. Interest quickly fizzled, though, and he stopped releasing albums by 2009.