Headie One's debut album, Edna, is due for release later this year and the first single, "Ain't It Different", has arrived, and it features AJ Tracey and "Audacity" collaborator Stormzy.

Produced by Toddla T and FRED, the track—which cleverly samples M-Dubs' "Bump & Grind" and Red Hot Chilli Peppers' "Pretty Little Ditty"—sees Headie, AJ and Stormzy trade assertive, straight-talking bars that touch on how life is different now to what it was back in the day when they had a lot less. This one is more to inspire than to boast.

The accompanying visuals, directed by Taz Tron Delix, capture the trio amongst a top-secret society, while added scenes include an array of expensive cars and motorbikes with London's skyline sitting in place behind.

It was only four weeks ago that Headie teamed up with Drake for the chart-smashing "Only You Freestyle", but now he's in album mode and fully in it to win it.

Watch the "Ain't It Different" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.