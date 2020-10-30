Fredo is back with his new single, "What Can I Say"—the first drop to come from his upcoming, as-yet-untiled second album—which follows his impressive Daily Duppy freestyle that is being hailed as one of the best from the UK rap scene this year.

Produced by Da Beatfreakz, Fredo rhymes from the heart over the sombre, piano-led backdrop, touching on the loss of his close friends, Billy Da Kid and Muscle who recently passed away, and the ones currently in prison. "You're a trap boy, you died, but your phone's alive, so we sent little bro to hold it down, you know the vibe / Every thousand he makes, he's only holdin' five, we'll send the rest to your girl and kids, it's only right," he spits.

The accompanying visuals see Fredo performing his song at a cemetery, surrounded by his boys. A montage that pays respect to those closest to him is also shown at the end, standing as a real tribute.

Take in the video for "What Can I Say" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.