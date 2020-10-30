Freddie Gibbs caps the month off with the release of "4 Thangs," a Hit-Boy-produced track featuring Big Sean.

The 38-year-old rapper has been teasing the record and its accompanying visual over the past several weeks, sharing behind-the-scenes clips of the video shoot, extensive previews, and a series of promotional Dunk covers shot by Nick Walker. The images showed Gibbs and Sean rocking Lakers jerseys along with cover lines like, "Kevin Durant Can't Be Stopped," "The Kane Train Cometh," and "Don Life Mentality."

Gibbs also came through with a 1-minute promo video starring Gerald "Slink" Johnson, aka Black Jesus. We see the comedian standing outside Staples Center trying to hawk "4 Thangs" merch.

While we wait for the video, you can stream the song now on Apple Music and Spotify. It's unclear if "4 Thangs" is a standalone release or if it's a taste of a full-length Gibbs project.

The record comes weeks after Gibbs and the Alchemist shared the video for "Babies & Fools" featuring Conway the Machine. The track landed on the duo's collaborative project, Alfredo, which arrived back in May.