Floyd Mayweather is now a part of YoungBoy NeverBrokeAgain's growing family.

During a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the boxing legend confirmed that his daughter, Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather, is pregnant with NBA YoungBoy's child.

"I just want the best for my daughter. Always want the best," Floyd said when asked about his daughter's journey into motherhood. "If that makes her happy, then we're happy. Me and her mother are happy. But what I try not to do is get in her personal business. Because once she's no longer under my roof, then it's between her and her better half."

Outside of being one of rap's biggest acts, YoungBoy weaves a web through his relationships. He currently has seven children—two of whom were born in the same week—and one on the way with Yaya. This revolving door of women has created drama, including a stabbing incident that led to Yaya's arrest.

Following Yaya's release from jail, YoungBoy went on an Instagram Live rant aimed at Kodak Black that resulted in him sending stray shots at Floyd Mayweather. When asked by Jason Lee how it felt to be called a "bitch ass" by YoungBoy, Mayweather pointed to YoungBoy's home life as the source of the disrespect.

"It has to do with your upbringing," Floyd said. "It starts in the home first."