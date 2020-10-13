It was a joyous weekend for Fabolous and his longtime girlfriend Emily Bustamante a.k.a. Emily B as the couple welcomed their first daughter and third child together on Saturday.

Emily B revealed the news on her Stories by sharing a photo of herself wearing a hospital bracelet with the date "10/10." It was followed by a video of her oldest daughter Taina tending to her new baby sister.

Fabolous and Emily B already have two sons: Johan, 12, and Jonas, 5. Fab has chosen to stay quiet so far about the news of his daughter's birth. He did reveal in June that he found out about Emily B being pregnant on Father's Day. "Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day! #GirlDad," he wrote.

Last July, rumors circulated that the two split up, but Fabolous denied those reports, stating they were "working on our relationship."