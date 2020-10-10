Dutchavelli is on a roll.

In the space of four weeks, the rapper has been a part of two Top 40 singles: his own "Bando Diaries" remix, and Da Beatfreakz's "808" with Dig Dat and B Young. Now, the East Londoner is striking again, this time linking up with Birmingham driller M1llionz for "Cool With Me".

The FaNaTiX's eerie drill production complements the difference in styles to keep both rhymers in their element, as they detail how life has changed since they hit the belly in music and how, if things don't go to plan in the future, they'd be fine with going back to what they did best in the streets.

Directed by Nathan James Tettey, the accompanying visuals capture the pair in a number of settings, interspersed with eye-catching graphics and colour-blocking to keep us glued.

Peep the "Cool With Me" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.