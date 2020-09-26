Hit-making South London producers Da Beatfreakz have just dropped their latest single, "808", featuring DigDat, B Young and Dutchavelli. It follows on from previous smashes "Self-Obsessed" and "Pumpy".

Providing the speaker-bursting trap-drill production, Da Beatfreakz usher in rappers DigDat and Dutchavelli who let us know, with extreme confidence, that they're living very lavish right now. Both verses are separated by some smooth vocals by B Young. The accompanying visuals see each artist perform their part in a dark studio setting, backed by their respective crews, in a whole lot of fly gear.

Watch the visuals for "808" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.