Drake is apparently eager for new Meek Mill.

Shortly before hopping on Yung Bleu's "You're Mines Still" remix, Drizzy commented on one of Meek's Instagram posts urging him to release "Pain Away"—a highly anticipated track that reportedly features Roddy Ricch and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Image via Instagram/MeekMill

Meek replied to Drake by simply writing, "Heard you." HotNewHipHop was one of the first outlets to report on the ambiguous exchange, which led fans to wonder if Meek had any intentions of unleashing the track any time soon.

We got our first taste of "Pain Away" over the summer when the Philadelphia-bred rapper shared a preview on social media. The teaser appeared to be a clip of the track's Will Ngo-directed video, suggesting the song was already completed and ready to drop. It's been about a month and a half since Meek shared the post, and he has yet to provide any updates and when—if ever—it's expected to arrive.

Meek hasn't indicated whether the "Pain Away" was intended for a full-length project. The rapper hasn't released a proper studio album since 2018's Championships; However, many fans are convinced Dreamchasers 5 will drop sometime before the year is up. He addressed the rumor way back in February when he claimed he would "prove [himself] again" with his next album.

One follower asked Meek if he was referring to the fifth installment of Dreamchasers, but Meek gave another vague response.