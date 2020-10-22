DJ Muggs is linking up with another exceptional underground rapper and this time it's Lawrence, Massachusetts' very own Al Divino. Today they're dropping off the first single and video off the project which is entitled Kilogram, and judging by the sound of "Mr. Dynamite," the project is going to feature mind-numbing bars and beats.

We included Divino on a list a couple years ago featuring underground East Coast MCs as he was consistently dropping on Bandcamp (and still does). He's an abstract artist whose stream of consciousness raps keep the listener off-kilter, but in a good way. He also paints his own artwork and that didn't change with this project. Check out "Mr. Dynamite" above and check out what Muggs and Divino had to say about it below.

On how they linked up:

DJ Muggs: I be staying up on as many new underground MCs as possible. Most of them are uninspiring and sound the same... Divino had a unique voice flow and approach... Then when my good friend Meyhem Lauren gave him the co-sign I nodded. A few months later I met Divino in NYC at my party and he was a cool kid so that was the genesis of the project.

Divino: Fate, this is what the Mayans predicted.



On the concept of the first single and the video:

DJ Muggs: I directed the video and wanted to do some thing more hi-end pop art and stretch the imagination—this record deserved some thing mad unique and I wanted to bring out Divino to the forefront—I kept the shit raw as hell with a Bentley sheen to make it look expensive as fuck.

Divino: Muggs had a vision and I added on with some ideas and it was flawlessly executed. High explosives.



On why the album won't be released on streaming platforms:

DJ Muggs: This is boutique music/premium art-pieces so you must come to our destination to get the full experience.

Divino: Everything isn't for everybody. This is how art remains sacred and avoids being exploited, it makes you appreciate it more.

You can cop Kilogram exclusively through www.SoulAssassins.com.