Inglewood's finest, D Smoke, has just released the layered, introspective video to go along with his new song, "Rapture." Directed by the creative mind behind the visuals for tracks like "BMO" by Ari Lennox and more recently Big Sean's "Harder Than My Demons," Child, the black-and-white treatment "Rapture" receives captures the essence of the song perfectly.

Highlighting the evils that befall Black women and the lack of appreciation they receive, D Smoke uses bars to weave a story that questions what would happen if the "new rapture" took them all away. He then juxtaposes this sentiment by pondering the ways in which Black men can better uplift Black women in a world that constantly tries to breaks them down, adding another narrative layer by having his mother and cousin Tiffany Gouché also featured in it. The message, coupled with the impactful video, is both timely and makes for a great prelude to whatever the west coast rapper might be cooking up for his next project.

D Smoke has come a long way since being crowned the champion of Netflix's Rhythm + Flow. His debut project, Black Habits, was centered around his upbringing in Inglewood, California, and how his environment and family influenced the man he is today. His homecoming offering also had impressive features from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, and Ari Lennox among others.

Watch the video for D Smoke's new track "Rapture" up top.