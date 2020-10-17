Following Tory Lanez's felony assault charges in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident, Crunchy Black joined Vlad TV to give his thoughts on the situation.

"I don't give a fuck about Tory Lanez, he ain't shit," Crunchy emphatically said. "I fuck with Megan Thee Stallion all the mothafuckin way."

Crunchy went on to say that he doesn't care who Tory has in his corner, he's rocking with Meg all the way. "If he's been charged, way to go you sucka ass n***a, and I mean it."

Later on in the clip, Crunchy doubled down on his feelings towards Tory Lanez, saying only a "sucka" would shoot a woman and try to inflict harm upon her and feels like anyone who isn't speaking out about it is afraid to. DJ Vlad, on the other hand, said that he still feels like he needs to hear the full story from both sides before he forms an opinion because he feels like there had to have been a reason for Tory to shoot her.

Lanez responded to the news that he would be getting charged in the shooting on Twitter last week.

"I have all faith in God to show that ... love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart," Lanez wrote. "... a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u ."

Watch the entire clip between Crunchy Black and Vlad on Vlad TV up top.