Common has shared his new album A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 1) via Lomo Vista Recordings.

Featuring guest appearances and contributions from Black Thought, Lenny Kravitz, Chuck D, Stevie Wonder, and a backing band that includes Robert Glasper, Common’s project digs into the meaning of protests and the civil rights movement via Black musical genres like jazz, soul, afrobeat, and hip-hop.

To commemorate the Chicago rapper’s new LP and his commitment to social justice, BET has compiled an hourlong “Album Release Block Party” of Common's socially conscious music videos, running on BET Jams and BET Soul today.

Listen to A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 1) below.