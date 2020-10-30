Common has shared his new album A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 1) via Lomo Vista Recordings.

Featuring guest appearances and contributions from Black Thought, Lenny Kravitz, Chuck D, Stevie Wonder, and a backing band that includes Robert Glasper, Common’s project digs into the meaning of protests and the civil rights movement via Black musical genres like jazz, soul, afrobeat, and hip-hop.

To commemorate the Chicago rapper’s new LP and his commitment to social justice, BET has compiled an hourlong “Album Release Block Party” of Common's socially conscious music videos, running on BET Jams and BET Soul today.

Listen to A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 1) below.

 

Related Stories

Andy Samberg, Common, and Craig Robinson to Star in Superhero Weed Comedy 'Super High'
Watch the 'When We All Vote' Couch Party Livestream With Appearances From Common, City Girls, and More
Political Leaders and Celebrities React to Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

Also Watch

Close
News