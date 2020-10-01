London rapper Che Lingo has just released his latest single under Idris Elba's 7Wallace umbrella. New track "Dark Days", featuring fellow alt-rap star Kojey Radical, is the latest number to come from Che's forthcoming album, The Worst Generation (due October 23), which will also feature the previous singles "My Block" and "Black Ones", featuring Ghetts.

Pieced together beautifully by a harp, violin, flute, and some pretty fly bass, this production is the perfect fit for the pair's powerful verses (and Che's smooth hook) dedicated the women that have held them down in their darkest moments. The song's stylish visuals, directed by Connor O'Hara, see Lingo and Radical in a remote location out by the coast, interspersed with shots of them in an enclosed house with a live band (and parrot) in the wings.

Peep the "Dark Days" visuals above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.