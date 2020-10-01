Aside from dropping one of the songs of the year in "WAP," Cardi B has been relatively quiet on the music front.

During a conversation with SiriusXM radio on Wednesday, the rapper debunked rumors that label issues have been the reason that she hasn't put out any new solo music recently

"Throughout this whole time people were making rumors like, ‘Oh she’s having problems with her label,’ ‘Her label is shelving her,’ ‘Her label is tired of her and they’re getting more female talent,'" she said. "It’s like, no, they never tired of me. Labels, they want you to put music out. That’s what they love. They want you to put music out all the time, all the time."

Despite no concrete news on her hugely anticipated followup to Invasion of Privacy, the aforementioned "WAP" has dominated the charts since its release, so it's odd that Cardi even has to address the murmurs that she's somehow a "flop," but here we are.

"There are male artists who will go two years without putting out a song and [the fans] don't be like, 'oh, you're irrelevant, it's over for you,'" Cardi explained. "Me, I didn't put out songs for nine months and it's like, 'oh, she's irrelevant, she's over, she's a flop, we told you that'. And I'm like, yo! That type of shit started to get to me but it's like, I'm not gonna let that shit get to me to the point that I'm going to put out a song that I'm not really in love with."



She didn't even mention the fact that she's been pursuing other endeavors, and raising a daughter since the release of her debut album, but such is life when you're a woman in the music industry. Sigh.