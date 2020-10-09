Busta Rhymes previewed an unreleased song with Ol' Dirty Bastard after expressing his gratitude to his fans in light of their response to the announcement that his next album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, is coming out later this month.

Skip ahead to the 1:15 mark on the video below to hear a snippet of the track.

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God is a follow-up two-plus decades later to 1998's E.L.E.: The Final World Front. It's been a busy week for Busta, who unveiled the artwork for E.L.E. 2, designed by Chanelle Rose, on Wednesday.

In August, Busta tapped Chris Rock for a video teasing the arrival of E.L.E. 2.

While discussing his vision for the rollout of E.L.E. 2 two years ago, Busta told HHNM that the album was already completed.

"Now that the album is done, I’m in a space where I don’t want to do nothing conventional anymore," Busta said. "So there’s so many things that I’m putting together to surround the album when it’s time to roll it out, campaign-wise. I’m just trying to create new groundbreaking moments that will allow the way albums are released again to be exciting in the way that they used to be."

The unveiling of the artwork was accompanied that same day by a trailer, which you can check out below.

Busta was the first contestant to reveal himself on Season 4 of The Masked Singer last month.

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God will be released on October 30.