After sharing a series of singles that has included "No Chorus, Pt. 12" and "Do What I Do," BlocBoy JB has unleashed his debut studio album.

Featuring NLE Choppa, G Herbo, Yo Gotti, and Trippie Redd, with production from Tay Keith and HitKidd, among others, the new album arrives in what has otherwise been a quiet year for BlocBoy. Across 17 tracks, the album is the biggest release from the rapper in a while, and he more than makes up for lost time with his distinctive and charismatic delivery on tracks such as "ChopBloc Pt. 3."

The Memphis rapper, who gained mainstream attention in 2018 with his "Shoot" dance and "Look Alive" track featuring Drake, released I Am Me last year. He since collaborated with the likes of Childish Gambino, Rico Nasty, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, and Quando Rondo, among others.

Listen to FatBoy above.