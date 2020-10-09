South Carolina rapper Blacc Zacc has returned with his latest visual for “Bang” featuring Charlotte, NC's DaBaby. In the sports-focused video directed by 20K Visuals, we see Zacc act as a head football coach and DaBaby as a coordinator, who both lead their team to victory.

Watch "Bang" up top.

The song appeared on Zacc’s 11-track debut Carolina Narco, which released via Interscope Records and DaBaby’s South Coast Music Group last year. The project also boasted features from Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and Stunna 4 Vegas.

This year, Zacc has released a number of new singles, like “Knew Dat,” “803 Legend,” and “Let’s Get It.”