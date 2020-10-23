Blacc Zacc has unleashed his new album 803 Legend, with features from Kevin Gates, 42 Dugg, Foogiano, Fat Loc, and more.

In August, Zacc dropped off the video for the project’s title song, which sees the rapper go back to his Columbia, South Carolina hometown. 803 Legend also arrives on the heels of Blacc Zacc’s DaBaby-assisted video for “Bang,” which appeared on Zacc’s debut album Carolina Narco. That one boasted features from A-list rappers like Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and Stunna 4 Vegas.

Stream 803 Legend below.