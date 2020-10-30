Blac Youngsta lets it be known that his Memphis roots run deep.

In his latest single, "I Met Tay Keith First," Blac Youngsta joins forces with Moneybagg Yo and Lil Baby on an instrumental produced by the track's namesake. Throughout the song, Blac Youngsta uses his style of blending humor and horror to brag about knowing the accomplished producer when he was just an up-and-coming beatmaker from their hometown.

"I put a hit on my verse, I met Tay Keith first," Youngsta raps. "She gon' drop it to the floor and make it twerk/If I shot my plug, I'mma make it work/My shooters slip-n-slide, make it surf/Rich nigga healthy, I don't eat no fruits/I kick shit on your block like Goku."

Youngsta's verse sets the stage for Lil Baby and his fellow CMG labelmate, Moneybagg Yo, to accent the song with their respective features.

Blac Youngsta is also set to release a video to accompany "I Met Tay Keith First" later on Friday. In the visual, the rapper plays with the themes of fall as he raps with the night as his backdrop. There's also an abundance of (prop) guns to emphasize his point. "Tay Keith" will be featured on Youngsta's new project F*ck Everybody 3.

Listen to Blac Youngsta's "Tay Keith" featuring Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo above.