It’s been a long time without this brand of atmospheric R&B. A long time without the necessary sad raps. A long time without our needed dose of trap soul. But finally, Bryson Tiller has dropped his third studio album Anniversary.

It’s been over three years since his sophomore smash True To Self, and things have been kind of quiet since. Sure, we got a feature on Playboi Carti’s Die Lit standout “Fell In Luv”. Sure, we heard you on “Playing Games” with Summer Walker and “Thru The Night” with Jack Harlow. But it ain’t enough! Are we selfish? Maybe, but this Kentucky king has set a precedent. We’re just so hype to experience it again on this new project.

Are we like Rambo moving through the woods? Nah, but we really like that Bryson Tiller joint “Rambo". With one lone – but major – guest star and an unexpected Australian assist, there's plenty to talk about with Tiller's third release. Here's what caught our attention.