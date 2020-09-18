Los Angeles-based rapper Bino Rideaux, who was a close collaborator of the late Nipsey Hussle, has teamed-up with Young Thug for a remix of "Mismatch."

The track originally appeared on Rideaux's recent project Outside, but the new version has been given a burst of fresh energy thanks to Thugger's distinct style. Blending in with the West Coast sound perfectly, Thug compliments Bino's style remarkably well. To coincide with the release of the remix, the pair also linked up for a hazy video featuring the two of them performing alongside their respective crews.

As the visual comes to a close, there's a brief tribute to his late friend KP as well as Nipsey Hussle. Rideaux originally wrote his song "100 Days 100 Nights" as a tribute to KP, and eventually it caught the attention of Nip, which started their working relationship. In dedication to Nip, he released his tribute track titled "Pride 2 Side" earlier this year.

Watch the video for the "Mismatch" remix above.