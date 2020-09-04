Usher is preparing to hit the Las Vegas Strip.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning artist confirmed his headlining residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, marking the first major residency announcement since the global pandemic shut down Sin City. Usher's first show will take place in July 2021 and will be followed be 11 additional performances. The singer promises fans "an extraordinary immersive experience" that will include some acting, dance, and, of course, music.

"I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas," Usher said in a press release. "My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they've never seen or heard before!"

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. PT on Sept. 10. Presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. PT Monday. General tickets will begin at $59, and VIP meet-and-greet packages will be available for each show. Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas, and Caesars Entertainment have also pledged to donate $1 of every ticket sale to Usher's New Look, Inc., an organization that aims to empower youth in underserved communities.

You can check out the dates for Usher's Vegas residency below, and learn more about the event here.