Trippie Redd’s “I Got You” single has officially hit streaming services. Though some of you may have already heard it.

Trippie began teasing the Busta Rhymes-assisted track in early June, telling fans he might drop it within three weeks after his birthday (June 18). As weeks turned into months, the single was no where in sight; that is until August, when it appeared on a leaked version of Trippie’s Pegasus album.

“I think the whole project honestly stands out,” Trippie said about the alum in a 2019 HotNewHipHop interview. “… It’s not really the same type of Trippie Redd project I usually drop where there’s like love, or hella alternative. This one was more so just me being myself and telling people to be themselves and really just being myself! I'm not making love songs like I got two love songs on it.”

It’s unclear if “I Got You”—or any of the other leaked records—will still appear on Trippie’s next full-length project. As we wait for more information, you can listen to the Wheezy-produced track now on Apple Music and Spotify.