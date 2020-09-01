Monica had a surprise up her sleeve during her Verzuz battle against Brandy, debuting her Lil Baby-assisted and The Neptunes-produced song "Trenches." Listen to the track up top.

Their Verzuz battle started with an appearance from Kamala Harris, who wanted to express her admiration for both singers while also stressing the importance of voting and making sure your voice is heard in November.

Brandy's "Brokenhearted" received a very important co-sign from Michelle Obama.

But she also showed Monica some love.

Michelle wasn't the only notable name to come through with a variety of takes.

This latest Verzuz battle was a huge success with over one million Instagram Live viewers.