Tidal paid tribute to Andre Harrell on what would've been his 60th birthday.

On Saturday, the streaming giant rolled out a curated tribute playlist for the Uptown Records founder, who died in his Southern California home back in May. The playlist spans 60 records by artists who worked with Harrell throughout his decades-long career: Heavy D & the Boyz, Mary J. Blige, LL Cool J, Jodeci, and the Notorious B.I.G. are just some of the icons featured in the tribute playlist. The opening track is Harrell and Alonzo Brown's 1981 song "Genius Rap," which they released under the stage names, Dr. Jeckyll & Mr. Hyde, respectively.

Harrell is recognized as one of the most influential figures in 1980s and 1990s hip-hop, having thrown his support behind some of the most successful entertainers of that time. He is also credited for discovering Sean "Diddy" Combs, whom he hired as an Uptown Records intern in 1990. Diddy would go on to launch a successful music career, which would include forming his own label, Bad Boy Records.

You can listen to the Happy Birthday Tribute: Andre Harrell playlist below.

Harrell died on May 7 in his West Hollywood home. His wife, Wendy Credle, said his death was due to heart failure.