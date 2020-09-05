In between promoting his new "POPSTAR" video starring Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled took some time to shout out his previous collaborator SZA. The hitmaker shared the cover art of SZA's newly released track "Hit Different" featuring Ty Dolla Sign, and simply captioned the post, "Bless up."

After noticing the supportive message, SZA took the opportunity to reveal how Khaled was connected to the record, which was a revelation that was news to pretty much everyone— including Khaled.

"I never told u but I recorded this song at your house while y'all was gone," she wrote. "Thank you so much king."

SZA also shared this detail in her recent interview with Zane Lowe. She told the Beats 1 radio host she and The Neptunes—the producers of "Hit Different"—recorded the track in Khaled's Miami home earlier this year while he was at the Super Bowl. She also revealed a number of songs were recorded during that session, which she described as a "childhood dream."

"I can't really wrap my head around the experience and I think more so I'm fangirling off of having a track produced by probably the most formative producers and artists for me when I was growing up," she said. "I just cannot fucking believe that because it's my childhood dream and I can't believe that I made things I that fuck with, with someone that really changed my life."

You can listen to the full interview here.

Khaled and SZA previously connected on the 2019 Father of Asahd track "Just Us."