Saint Bodhi has released her new single and video for “Blessed.”

The visual, which was directed by Matt Earl, begins by the singer dismissing her boyfriend, which is followed by her treatise on why she doesn’t need a man. In a massive flex, she lists all the things she can do for herself, including buying herself a brand new Benz, icing her wrist out with a Rolex, and stealing your girl.

“Blessed” is set to appear on the singer’s debut offering Mad World, which arrives via Def Jam on Oct. 16. The album will also include her previously released singles “Flowerchild,” “Bad Mood,” and “Gold Revolver.” The 28-year-old is known for her work with ASAP Rocky, Jaden Smith, DJ Snake, Kevin Gates, and more.

Watch the video for “Blessed” up top.