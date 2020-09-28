Leicester rapper Strizzy Strauss, known for his 21st century take on classic boom-bap hallmarks, has spent much of this year hard at work bringing his new album, Trust The Process, to the world. The album officially landed at the tail end of July, but he's still got a few treats to see us through to the end of the year.

Today's drop is the stunning set of visuals for one of the album's more contemplative moments, "Driven" with fellow Leicester musician SunSun. Directed by Fraser West, the video tracks the ups and downs of a relationship and the tests life throws at us. Meanwhile, taking on a smoky, jazz-influenced instrumental from Sik Sense, Strizzy gives thanks to the woman in his life who stuck by him through thick and thin.

Watch the "Driven" visuals exclusively above, and stream Trust The Process in full below.