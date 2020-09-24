House and techno stars Jamie Jones and Nicole Moudaber will release their collaborative new project, Pepper Shake, tomorrow (Sept. 25). Featuring two tracks of rolling, percussive heat, on "Bubble Ride"—which is premiering today—Jones' groove-laden stylings and Moudaber's love of synth-heavy techno is a match made in fist-pumping heaven. The clubs may be closed due to COVID-19, but rest assured: this one will carry you through.

"Nicole and I have been bouncing some ideas back and forth for about a year and this is what came out," Jones told Complex over email. "I really love working with people who have their own identity; she's raw and original, and I think this music really is a reflection of both our vibes and souls.​" Moudaber adds that they had been "toying with the idea for more than a year now. Jamie has a soul that reached me without any effort. I don't normally collaborate much, but when I do, it's because we're on the same frequency. I grew to love him on a personal level too, and he gets my sharp humour! I'm really excited about this EP; it reflects us both creatively."

Stream "Bubble Ride" below. The Pepper Shake EP is out tomorrow (September 25).